Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.57 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.