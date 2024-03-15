Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

BX stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

