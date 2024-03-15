U.S. Silica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,819 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,047% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. 447,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,370. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $973.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

