Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 13,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 360,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 223,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after purchasing an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

