Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
LON UJO opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.20. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £17.32 million, a PE ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 0.73.
About Union Jack Oil
