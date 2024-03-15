Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

LON UJO opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.20. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £17.32 million, a PE ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

