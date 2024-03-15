Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.70. The company had a trading volume of 687,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,026. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

