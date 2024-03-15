UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 14th total of 1,467,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

UnipolSai Assicurazioni stock remained flat at C$3.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$3.02.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

