United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,225,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 4,188,411 shares.The stock last traded at $42.01 and had previously closed at $46.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $200,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $95,529,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $50,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

