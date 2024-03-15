Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 14th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF remained flat at $13.23 during midday trading on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

