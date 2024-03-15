Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 103,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $72,109.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upexi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Upexi in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upexi Stock Performance

UPXI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 28,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,630. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Upexi has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

