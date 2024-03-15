Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Uranium Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 636.64 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

