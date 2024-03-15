US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

UTRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.