US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

