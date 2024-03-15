US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USVN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1531 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

