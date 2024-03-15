Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Up to $150.73

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.73, but opened at $154.00. Valero Energy shares last traded at $159.99, with a volume of 2,896,783 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

