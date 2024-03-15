Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Valhi Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of VHI stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valhi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Valhi by 644.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Valhi by 149.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Valhi by 778.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 879.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

