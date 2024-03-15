Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the February 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BTF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.74%.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

