Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,669,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,562,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.