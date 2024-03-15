Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,002 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.73. 6,109,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,407. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

