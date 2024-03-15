Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 9.1%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 219,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 49,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

