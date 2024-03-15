VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.63

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 151679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $690.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

