Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.28 (ASX:VEU)

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th.
Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Price Performance
