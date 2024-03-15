Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,689,000 after purchasing an additional 580,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

