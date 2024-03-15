Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.16. 263,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $118.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.