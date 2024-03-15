Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 141,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,484. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

