Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.29

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.29 and last traded at $117.26, with a volume of 11637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

