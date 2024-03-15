Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,039,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,856. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
