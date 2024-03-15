Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 14th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,039,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,856. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

