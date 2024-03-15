Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $200.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

