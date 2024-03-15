Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.99 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

