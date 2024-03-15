Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 40.9% in February

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 14th total of 985,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.82. 1,036,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

