Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 40.9% in February

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 14th total of 985,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.82. 1,036,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
