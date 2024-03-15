Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,063. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

