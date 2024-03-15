Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.50 million and $1.24 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02248829 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,247,058.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

