Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.
Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VLTO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. 336,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,428. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Insider Transactions at Veralto
In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
