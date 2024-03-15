Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $125.05 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $125.05 million and approximately $50.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

