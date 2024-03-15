Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

VSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Verastem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSTM

Insider Transactions at Verastem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.