VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

FORA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FORA stock traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.79. 140,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.33.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

