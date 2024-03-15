VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.
FORA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on VerticalScope
VerticalScope Price Performance
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.