VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Price Performance

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of FORA traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.79. 140,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$8.33.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.