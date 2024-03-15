VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
