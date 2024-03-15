VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter.

CIL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0766 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

