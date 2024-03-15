Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,765,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,790. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

