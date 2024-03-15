Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $65.05

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.05, but opened at $67.20. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 834,028 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

