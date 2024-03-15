Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 4.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 1,642,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,340,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
