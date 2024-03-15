Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $283.29. 2,839,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.40 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

