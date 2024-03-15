Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $5,114,019.87 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vistra Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of VST traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.