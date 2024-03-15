Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells $5,114,019.87 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vistra Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VST traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vistra by 323.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $3,703,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $750,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.