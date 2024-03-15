Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vivendi Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.
About Vivendi
