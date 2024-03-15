Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Vontobel stock remained flat at C$62.79 during midday trading on Friday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$54.70 and a 12-month high of C$62.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.21.
About Vontobel
