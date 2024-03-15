Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 45,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
