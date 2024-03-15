Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 45,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.