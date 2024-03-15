Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 53,940 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

