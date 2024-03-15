Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.93. 4,765,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,790. The company has a market cap of $380.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.