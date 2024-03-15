Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Sells $1,886,730.96 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WD opened at $89.96 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

