Wanchain Trading Up 1.1% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $57.73 million and $6.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00082262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,654,751 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.